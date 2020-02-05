Monona Grove High School boys head coach Dave Kinsler said his team is working on how to execute its offensive and defensive strategy on the ice with hopes it will lead to victories.
Yet, those concepts have not translated into goals as the Silver Eagles saw its losing streak increase to 10 games after falling in all three games of the Groundhog Tournament in Sun Prairie.
MG stayed close to DeForest in the Feb. 1 contest but allowed four third-period goals in a 9-4 defeat.
The Silver Eagles found themselves in a hole less than four minutes into the game as DeForest put up three goals, two by Carson Richter. Sebastian Karns-Bingham’s tally off assist from Brady Moriva and Nolan Bodenstein put MG within 3-1, and Brandon Churches made it a one-goal game off an assist from Hans Rasmussen, but a fourth goal at by the Norskies at 13:19 of the first period made it 4-2.
Karns-Bingham fought back with a short-handed goal at 6:38 of the second period, but DeForest got that goal back two minutes later for a 5-3 lead heading into the second intermission.
DeForest put the game away in the third period with four goals, two on the power play.
MG goalies Andrew Gilbertson saved 38 of the 45 shots he faced, and his backup, Mason Bodenstein stopped two of four shots. MG had 21 shots on goal with DeForest’s Alexander Kaminsky saving 18.
In the Jan. 31 game, MG and Madison Memorial were tied 2-2 after two periods before the Spartans scored two third-period goals to beat the Silver Eagles 4-2.
MG scored its first goal in 3:08 of the first period as Keaton Straka tallied off assists from Karns-Bingham and Nolan Bodenstein. The Spartans came back to tie the game three minutes later, and took a 2-1 lead at 5:54 of the second period. But Karns-Bingham brought MG back to even at 7:21 of the second period with assists by Dan Hawker and Brandon Churches.
Madison Memorial’s Drew Buckalew scored twice in the third period, once on the power play, to seal the win for the Spartans.
It was another busy night for Gilbertson, who faced 56 shots in net and saved 52. Memorial goaltender Tyler Kreft saved 22-of-24 shots by the Silver Eagles.
On Jan. 28, Oregon scored three times in the first period and four more in the second to trounce the Silver Eagles 8-0.
Gilbertson was credited with 49 saves on 57 Panther shots. MG had only 12 shots on goal.
Despite the difficulties in getting victories, Kinsler said Gilbertson has been resilient between the pipes.
“He comes in and works very hard. He is the backbone of our program,” Kinsler said. “He is steadfast through it all. Gilby gives us every opportunity to be successful.”
Kinsler also complimented the work of his freshmen players who stepped up in the Oregon game to replace five members of the roster who were not able to play due to illness.
The Silver Eagles are on the road Thursday, Feb. 6, to play Waupun with faceoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. MG’s next home game is 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, against Monroe at Madison’s Hartmeyer Arena.
