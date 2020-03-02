It was just two years ago when the Monona Grove High School boys basketball team eliminated Stoughton in the 2018 WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal game in Sun Prairie after a 58-47 victory.
Things have changed since then. The power-packed Vikings with senior Adam Hobson and juniors Cael McGee and Reece Sproul were too much for the Silver Eagles to handle when the teams played their final regular season game Feb. 27 at Stoughton.
McGee led all scorers with 24 points, Hobson scored 21 and Sproul had 12 to lead the Vikings to a 72-57 win over MG.
The Silver Eagles entered this week’s postseason opener against visiting Oregon with a 7-15 record and 5-9 in the Badger South Conference. The team closed the season with 10 losses in its last 12 games.
Trying to build some momentum entering the playoffs was not going to be easy against a talented Stoughton squad, which won the conference with a 12-2 mark and a 19-3 overall record. The Vikings allowed 50 or fewer points in 14 games.
“That’s the reason they are the No. 1 seed and the conference champions,” Monona Grove head coach Dan Zweifel said. “They are long and athletic, and they are good basketball players. Coach (Nolan) Weber has done a fantastic job developing those guys. They are playing at a high level right now. When we played them six weeks ago (a 53-42 Stoughton win over MG), they weren’t playing at that level.”
A 3-point shot by Jordan Hibner and short jumper by Trey Loken gave MG to a 7-4 lead four minutes into the game. But that would be the last time MG would have the advantage as Stoughton went on an 19-0 run, including 12 straight by McGee, to lead 23-7 with 7:01 before halftime. MG didn’t score a point for over seven minutes before Connor Bracken was good on a layup, but Stoughton would go on a 10-3 run to lead 33-12 with 3:14 remaining.
Hibner’s 3-point bucket reduced the lead to 18, but Hobson’s three and McGee’s basket before the buzzer put Stoughton in the driver’s seat with 38-15 lead.
The Stoughton lead increased to 27 in the second half before MG started to make a comeback. Two straight baskets by Bracken and a three by Lance Nelson put MG within 57-44 with eight minutes left in the game. But that was the closest MG would get.
“We ran out of gas a bit,” Zweifel said. “The kids gave a good effort in the second half, and we were able to get to the free-throw line. We had some opportunities to get the ball close to the basket against those guys.”
A 3-point shot by Owen Chase and a field goal and two free throws by Hobson put Stoughton back on top 68-45 with five minutes remaining.
Zweifel substituted with the second stringers, who took advantage of their time on the court. Junior Sean Daugherity had six points and junior Cam Behnke had five, including a long 3-point shot at the buzzer.
Nelson led MG with 12 points including a pair of 3-point shots and 6-of-6 from the free-throw line. Loken also hit two threes and scored 11. Bracken and Hibner both had eight.
Zweifel was pleased to see 6-foot-5 Bracken’s play start to improve, especially in rebounding and put backs off missed shots.
“He’s maturing as he goes,” Zweifel said. “He’s trying to get more touches around the basket and he plays extremely hard. When you play hard, good things happen.”
Middleton 56, MG 53
Monona Grove led 29-25 at halftime but couldn’t hang on as Middleton outscored the Silver Eagles 31-24 in the second half to take a 56-53 win.
Cole Deptula led the Cardinals with 20 points and Parker Van Buren added 11. Bracken led MG with 18 points and Nelson added 14.
