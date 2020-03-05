Saturday, March 7
9 a.m. to 7 p.m., volleyball tournament, silent auction, raffles, fundraiser to benefit The Miracle League of Dane County, a baseball program to help children with disabilities, at Oakstone Recreational in Cottage Grove. For more information, visit www.danecountymiracleleague.com.
Sunday, March 8
2 p.m., Monona History Club, Monona Public Library, Monona architectural survey. Rick Bernstein, Monona Landmarks Commission, will report on the findings of the Monona architectural survey. Register at the library, call 222-6127 or visit www.mymonona.com/131/Library.
2-4 p.m., Mending Day, Monona Public Library. Drop off items to be mended in the café; first come first serve. Some restrictions apply.
Tuesday, March 10
4 p.m., Spanish storytime. Monona Public Library. Drop in, no registration required.
Wednesday, March 11
2-4 p.m., Dane County Library Services Bookmobile, Dublin Park, Cottage Grove. Browse the selections, or request materials not available on the Bookmobile through LINKcat at www.linkcat.info or by calling the Bookmobile office at 266-9297 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
5-8 p.m., Dane County Library Services Bookmobile, Piggly Wiggly, Cottage Grove. Browse the selections, or request materials not available on the Bookmobile through LINKcat at www.linkcat.info or by calling the Bookmobile office at 266-9297 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Friday, March 13
5-7:30 p.m., fish fry, Immaculate Heart of Mary School, Monona, carryout available at 4:30 p.m. Carryout $12 single, $34 bucket. Dine in $13 adults, $6 children 4-12. Beer, wine and soda additional cost.
Saturday, March 14
9 a.m. to 5 p.m., grand opening weekend, Pinney Library, 516 Cottage Grove Road, Madison. Tours, screenprinting, activities and musical performances.
11 a.m. to 3 p.m., corned beef and cabbage lunch, Cottage Grove Fire Station, 4030 Highway N, $15 adults, $5 for children younger than 10 (child-size portion of hot dog and chips). Proceeds benefit the fire department.
3 p.m., Madison Monona Lioness Club meat raffle, Tully’s II in Monona.
Sunday, March 15
1- 5 p.m., grand opening weekend, Pinney Library, 516 Cottage Grove Road, Madison. Tours, screenprinting, activities and musical performances.
Monday, March 16
7 p.m., district strings festival, Monona Grove High School.
Tuesday, March 17
4 p.m., Spanish storytime. Monona Public Library. Drop in, no registration required.
Wednesday, March 18
2-4 p.m., Dane County Library Services Bookmobile, Dublin Park, Cottage Grove. Browse the selections, or request materials not available on the Bookmobile through LINKcat at www.linkcat.info or by calling the Bookmobile office at 266-9297 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
5-8 p.m., Dane County Library Services Bookmobile, Piggly Wiggly, Cottage Grove. Browse the selections, or request materials not available on the Bookmobile through LINKcat at www.linkcat.info or by calling the Bookmobile office at 266-9297 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Friday, March 20
5-7:30 p.m., fish fry, Immaculate Heart of Mary School, Monona, carryout available at 4:30 p.m. Carryout $12 single, $34 bucket. Dine in $13 adults, $6 children 4-12. Beer, wine and soda additional cost.
Sunday, March 22
1 p.m., Monona History Club, Monona Public Library, featuring Vicki Tobis, genealogy instructor at UW-Madison (rescheduled from February), with live demos of ancestry.com and familysearch.org. Register at the library, call 222-6127 or visit www.mymonona.com/131/Library.
Tuesday, March 24
4 p.m., Spanish storytime. Monona Public Library. Drop in, no registration required.
6:30 p.m., Eco-Action Tuesday, Monona Public Library. Register at the library, call 222-6127 or visit www.mymonona.com/131/Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.