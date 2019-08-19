Deer-Grove EMS identified a need to improve the capabilities offered to the community, applied for an Alliant Energy Foundation Hometown Safety Grant and was awarded $1,000 for its efforts.
Deer-Grove EMS, as part of the special event operations, deploys a two-responder bicycle team. The bike team allows DGEMS a quicker means to first-respond while at larger events like the Cottage Grove Firemen’s Festival, Deerfield Firemen’s Festival, or any of the athletic events using the Glacial Drumlin State Trail.
The team is outfitted with a limited amount of first-response-type equipment, including an automated-electronic-defibrillator (AED), initial advanced life support medications, vascular access supplies, assessment equipment and basic bandaging provisions.
The AED currently being used by the bike team is nearing the end of its useful lifecycle and has limited capability for use by the responders. These factors spurred the Hometown Safety Grant application for an upgrade to the team’s AED.
Hometown Safety Grants are awarded to first-responder agencies to help purchase equipment used in the field during an emergency. In 2018, the foundation provided $88,000 to 92 organizations. Grants are for specific, one-time, safety-related projects that benefit a range of people and are expected to be completed within one year.
