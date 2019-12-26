NewBridge
NewBridge area meal locations are as follows: Lunch at noon Monday at Monona Meadows Apartments, 250 Femrite Drive, Monona; lunch at noon Thursday at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church, 5700 Pheasant Hill Road, Monona; and breakfast from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Friday at Cranberry Creek Cafe, 1501 Lake Point Drive, Madison. To order or cancel lunch or transportation, call 512-0000 by noon at least one business day before; no reservations are needed for Friday. Scheduled events begin at 11:30 a.m. The suggested minimum donation is $4 for those 60 and older and $1 for round-trip transportation. Those younger than 60 must pay $9.07 per meal.
Monday, Dec. 30 – Beef stew over biscuit, mixed salad, fruit, milk, dessert. Meatless option: vegetable stew over biscuit. Program: “The Rockettes Christmas Spectacular” movie
Tuesday, Dec. 31 and Wednesday, Jan. 1 – Closed, no meal.
Thursday, Jan. 2 – Chili, baked potato, sour cream, banana, cornbread, butter, carnival cookie. Meatless option: vegetable chili.
Friday, Jan. 3 – My Meal, My Way breakfast.
Sun Prairie Colonial Club
Lunches are offered weekdays at the senior center and by home delivery. For those 60 and older, the suggested minimum donation is $4 per meal. Those younger than 60 must pay $8.97. Lunch is served at 11:45 a.m. Transportation is available. For meal reservations and cancellations, call by noon the day before.
Monday, Dec. 30 – Pot roast, parsley potatoes, carrots, peaches, wheat roll, cookie. Meatless option: vegetable burger.
Tuesday, Dec. 31 and Wednesday, Jan. 1 –Closed, no meal.
Thursday, Jan. 2 – Spaghetti, meatballs, corn, garlic bread, fruit cocktail, cream pie. Meatless option: pasta, no meat.
Friday, Jan. 3 – Roast chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, broccoli, baking powder biscuit, pears, Jell-O. Meatless option: macaroni and cheese. Salad option: taco salad.
McFarland Senior Outreach Services
Meals are served at 11:45 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the McFarland municipal building and are available through Meals on Wheels Monday through Friday. Minimum suggested donation is $4. For more information or to make a reservation or cancellation, call 838-7117 by 10 a.m. the day before the meal.
Monday, Dec. 30 – Lemon baked fish, baked potato, fruit cocktail, whole-wheat bread, sugar cookie. Meatless option: veggie wrap.
Tuesday, Dec. 31 – Italian sausage on white bun, oven roasted potatoes, stewed tomatoes, orange juice cup, strawberry ice cream cup. Meatless option: veggie hot dog.
Wednesday, Jan. 1 – Closed, no meal.
Thursday, Jan. 2 – Chili, baked potato, banana, cornbread, carnival cookie. Meatless option: veggie chili.
Friday, Jan. 3 – Barbecue pulled pork on whole-wheat bun, creamy coleslaw, carrot raisin salad, pineapple, vanilla pudding. Meatless option: black bean burger.
