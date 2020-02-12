The 2020 census is just around the corner. Make sure you’re counted.
An accurate snapshot means that communities across the nation receive the funding, services and business support they deserve and need.
Every 10 years, the U.S. Census Bureau undertakes a mammoth task: counting all the people living in the United States. This count affects the allocation of funding for a community’s public resources (e.g., roads, hospitals, schools, libraries), how it plans for the future and its voice in government.
For the first time, in 2020 the U.S. Census Bureau will accept responses online. The process will be quick and secure. Residents will still be able to respond by mail. To learn more about what to expect, visit 2020census.gov.
Responses are confidential. U.S. law strictly prohibits the Census Bureau from sharing personal census responses with anyone, including law enforcement, courts or any other government agency.
Look for a postcard invitation to participate in the 2020 Census that will arrive in mid-March.
Extra computers and staff help will be available at the Monona Public Library for those who would like support completing the online form.
