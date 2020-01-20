Five students from Cottage Grove have been named to the Lakeside Lutheran High School (Lake Mills) honor roll for the second quarter of the 2019-20 school year.
Earning high honors with a GPA of 3.75-4.0 are freshman Elijah Grow, junior Kendra Wilson, and seniors Annika Bilitz and Owen Schoenherr.
Listed as commendable with a GPA of 3.0-3.249 is freshman Jonah Heyerholm.
