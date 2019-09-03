The Silver Eagles finished 10th in the 18-hole, 14-team tournament Aug. 27 at the Baraboo Country Club. Ashley Gabrielse had five bogeys to lead MG with a team-low 115. Alex Hayes parred the second hole and had two bogeys to finish with a 120. Four bogeys helped Emma Goke score a 126, Bri McCosky had 144 and Mary Babinchak shot a 147.
All MG golfers shot lower on the front nine than the back nine.
Monona Grove ended with 505 team strokes. First place went to Reedsburg with 372, followed by Stoughton with 389 and DeForest with 409.
Stoughton’s Caylie Kotlowski had the lowest individual score with a 3-over par 75. Her teammate, Myranda Kotlowski, shot a 77.
The Silver Eagles return to the links 2:30 this afternoon with a Badger South Conference dual match against Stoughton at the Door Creek Golf Course.
Monona Grove takes on Madison Edgewood Monday at Yahara Hills Golf Course.
