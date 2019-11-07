Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of the woman killed in a motor vehicle vs. pedestrian crash Monday, Nov. 4, on Highway 12 near Millpond Road.
Susan E. Johnson, 35, Madison, was pronounced dead at the scene, and an autopsy confirmed she died from injuries sustained in the crash.
Madison police arrested Shaun T. Jones, 37. He faces charges of knowingly operating while revoked causing death, ignition interlock device tampering-failure to install and resisting/obstructing an officer.
The crash occurred about 7:05 p.m., and the roadway was shut down until about 12:15 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, while officials processed the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.