Austin Sorum is keeping himself busy these days.
The hip-hop artist known as Kid Vibe is recording new music, helping promote others’ music and coordinating community benefits to help those in need.
“There are a lot of people out there who make music,” said the 2015 graduate of Monona Grove High School. “They’re looking for things to do with their own kids. What we’re trying to do is bring the community together, bring awareness through our clothing drives, food drives and disaster relief.”
Kid Vibe’s company, Nostalgic Vibes/Down 2 Hearse, holds three or four events each month to highlight other artists, including those in rock, folk, hip-hop or EDM (electronic dance music).
Events are held indoors and outdoors, depending on the type of event and time of year. Most events are in Madison, because the city offers a bigger variety of venues.
Upcoming events are set for Saturday, Sept. 21, Friday, Sept. 27, and Sunday, Sept. 29.
The Sept. 21 event will collect school supplies for college students. It will be held form 8:30-11:30 p.m. at Art In, 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison.
The Sept. 27 event is billed as the Down 2 Hearse Pop-Up and will be held from 8-11 p.m. at Quality CBD, 1222 Williamston St., Madison. For those 18 and older, the event has a $6 cover charge, but those who wear Down 2 Hearse clothing get in free. Those who bring in winter clothing to donate receive a discounted admission and discounts on the Down 2 Hearse merchandise.
Nostalgic Vibes Fall Fest will be held from 6:30-9 p.m. Sept. 29 at Bos Meadery, 849 E. Washington Ave., Madison. This is for those 21 and older, and has a $6 cover charge.
The fall fest is sponsored by LÜM, a music discovery and streaming platform built on a social network. The focus is for up and coming artists to discover, share and circulate music to diminish the disparity between corporate and new music exposure. LÜM was founded by other MG graduates.
A variety of musicians will perform at each event.
“Nostalgic Vibes/Down 2 Hearse is an artist collective, record label and clothing brand,” said Kid Vibe, who grew up in Cottage Grove and now lives in Madison.
Kid Vibe will be on tour throughout the Midwest next month.
“I’m definitely excited about some more touring,” he said. “In early 2019, I did a local tour that included venues in Madison and Milwaukee, but I also was in Iowa and then Los Angeles.
Kid Vibe’s music, including his latest song, “Cabin Boyz” with TrippyThaKid, can be heard on SoundCloud.
