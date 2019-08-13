Thursday, Aug. 15
1-3 p.m., life size board games, ages 6-17, Monona Public Library.
6 p.m., Music in the Grove, free family-friendly outdoor music performance series. Food options available from volunteer groups and local businesses. Dublin Park, Cottage Grove.
7-9:15 p.m., Kids From Wisconsin, with selections from Monona Grove High School show choir Silver Connection. Concert at the high school. $15 adults, $13 for students and seniors. Tickets available by calling 235-8298 or visiting seatyourself.biz/mghs.
Friday, Aug. 16
7-9:15 p.m., Kids From Wisconsin, with selections from Monona Grove High School show choir Silver Connection. Concert at the high school. $15 adults, $13 for students and seniors. Tickets available by calling 235-8298 or visiting seatyourself.biz/mghs.
Saturday, Aug. 17
1-3:30 p.m., Tech Tutoring with Dan, 30-minute session, Monona Public Library. Register at the library, call 222-6127 or visit www.mymonona.com/131/Library.
1:30 p.m., rededication ceremony for the Monona Mound, a Ho-Chunk National burial site. Monona Public Library.
Sunday, Aug. 18
9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monona Farmers’ Market, Ahuska Park, 400 E. Broadway.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
10-11 a.m., senior veterans group to share experiences and spend time with other veterans, Aster Assisted Living (Cottage Grove room), 139 E. Reynolds St., Cottage Grove. For more information, call Katie Drea at 333-9306.
Thursday, Aug. 22
2-4 p.m., Workforce Meridian at Garver Feed Mill, 3421 Garver Green, Madison. Learn about innovative trends in Wisconsin’s workforce development scene. Speakers Rachel Neill, founder of Carex Consulting Group, and Mark Schroeder, human resources strategist at Organic Valley. Sponsored by Monona East Side Business Alliance. Registration required. Complete details can be found athttps://mononaeastside.com/2019-workforce-meridian-at-garver.
4 p.m., Monona East Side Business Alliance Business After 4, networking and tours at Garver Feed Mill, 3421 Garver Green, Madison. Registration required. Complete details can be found athttps://mononaeastside.com/2019-workforce-meridian-at-garver.
6-9 p.m., Music on the Lake series with Wheelhouse, East Side Club, 3735 Monona Drive. Tickets at https://musiconthelakemonona.com.
Friday, Aug. 23
8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Lil’ Badger Consignment Sale, Monona Community Center. Buy and sell used children’s clothing, toys, baby gear and more. There will be items for newborns, toddlers, preschoolers, school-age, tweens and teens. Admission is free. For more information, visit www.lilbadgerconsignmentsale.comorsend an email to info@lilbadgerconsignmentsale.com.
10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 10-minute memory screening, Monona Public Library, sponsored by Dementia Friendly Monona Initiative and Dane County Human Services. Register at the library, call 222-6127 or visit www.mymonona.com/131/Library.
Saturday, Aug. 24
9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Momentum Urban Arts Fest, Monona Drive and the east side of Madison. Local and national artists showcase their work on buildings in designated area. For information or to participate, contact James Gubbins at momentumartmadcity@gmail.com or 438-0252.
10-11:30 a.m., bird and nature outing, Free, naturalist-led, family friendly walk from Aldo Leopold Nature Center into Edna Taylor Conservation Park. Meet at ALNC lobby or on back deck. Call 698-0104 for more information.
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lil’ Badger Consignment Sale, Monona Community Center. Most items half price. Buy and sell used children’s clothing, toys, baby gear and more. There will be items for newborns, toddlers, preschoolers, school-age, tweens and teens. Admission is free. For more information, visit www.lilbadgerconsignmentsale.comorsend an email to info@lilbadgerconsignmentsale.com.
10:30-11:15 a.m., contemporary dance presentation, Monona Public Library, ages 4-8.
Sunday, Aug. 25
9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monona Farmers’ Market, Ahuska Park, 400 E. Broadway.
Tuesday, Aug. 27
6:30 p.m. Eco-Action Tuesday at the Monona Public Library, Easiest Way to Garden Ever: Create a Lasagna Garden on Site with Joe Mullenberg, horticulture coordinator at UW-Madison Extension. Adults, teens and other children welcome. Free refreshments, door prize. Register at the library, call 222-6127 or visit www.mymonona.com/131/Library.
Wednesday, Aug. 28
9:30-11 a.m., Cottage Grove Memory Café, social gathering for those with early onset dementia and their caregivers, Hope Lutheran Church, 3702 Highway AB. For individuals with dementia or other mild, cognitive impairment and their caregiver or friend, the café is a social gathering place where common interests are shared and refreshments are served in a caring, stress-free environment. Call the Alzheimer’s Association of South Central Wisconsin at 203-8500. Reservations are not needed.
Thursday, Aug. 29
6 p.m., Music in the Grove, free family-friendly outdoor music performance series. Food options available from volunteer groups and local businesses. Dublin Park, Cottage Grove.
6-9 p.m., pop up beer garden with live music by Lo Marie, snacks and a variety of beer, sponsored by Monona Parks and Recreation Department, Schluter Park.
Saturday, Aug. 31
1-3 p.m., bullet journal workshop for teens, ages 12-18, Monona Public Library. Register at the library, call 222-6127 or visit www.mymonona.com/131/Library.
Sunday, Sept. 1
9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monona Farmers’ Market, Ahuska Park, 400 E. Broadway.
Sunday, Sept. 8
9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monona Farmers’ Market, Ahuska Park, 400 E. Broadway.
Wednesday, Sept. 11
10-11:30 a.m., Monona Area Memory Café, a supportive environment to do an activity, socialize and enjoy a snack, for individuals who experience memory loss and their caregivers, sponsored by Heritage Monona, at Monona Public Library.
