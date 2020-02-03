To the editor,
I urge you to vote on April 7 to keep Loreen Gage on the Monona Grove School Board.
Loreen Gage earned her seat on the board after a competitive screening of several qualified candidates, interviews with three finalists and a unanimous vote by the board to fill a mid-term vacancy.
Loreen's qualifications are excellent. She has had 10 years’ experience in special education, a BA in communications, MA in human services and is completing another MA in special education. Loreen is currently the director of client services at Housing Initiatives. Overall, Loreen has a wealth of experience in social service that complement those of the board. In short, Loreen brings a much-needed background to board deliberations and decision-making.
With three children in Monona Grove schools and her qualifications, Loreen is both well qualified to be an excellent board member with solid values, good judgment and much-needed expertise that will serve the board and district well.
I am confident that Loreen Gage will be an outstanding board member, so I ask you to join me in voting for Loreen Gage on election day.
Dean Bowles
Monona Grove School Board member, Monona
