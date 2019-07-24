Military veterans often find themselves in another battle after they complete tours of duty whether on the U.S. mainland or overseas.
Post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), substance abuse, depression and suicide can creep into their psyche. Homelessness happens all too often. Some get the help they need to cope; others do not.
Tom Zurhellen, commander of VFW Post 710 in Poughkeepsie, New York, is trying to raise awareness of the issue as he walks 2,860 miles across the United States, including a stop of VFW Post 7591 in Madison last week.
“I’ve been the commander for about a year and a half now,” he said. “The idea came about with just the experience of being commander. So many veterans and nonprofit groups and the VA coming to me asking for help for individual veterans, it got overwhelming. I had no idea just how many veterans needed help regarding mental health and financial matters.
“I figured if it was happening in my community, it’s going to be happening all over the country.”
Zurhellen, a graduate of Beloit College, started his quest in Portland, Oregon, on April 14. He expects to be home in Poughkeepsie on Aug. 23. Averaging a symbolic 22 miles a day, he carries only a backpack and a walking stick, and has no support vehicle on his journey.
“I think it’s been a really important part of the challenge,” he said about being on his own. “Basically I’m a homeless veteran for almost 100 days now.
“Depending on the kindness of strangers, it’s been a really humbling experience but also a surprising experience to know that so many people want to help even before they knew what I was doing. It’s been a really uplifting experience.”
Zurhellen was not an avid walker, jogger or exercise enthusiast before he began his walk.
“I am not an athlete. I am the last person who should be walking across the country,” he said. “I’m not light, I’m not small, I would never finish a marathon, but there’s something about just the determination to walk eight hours a day. Anyone could do it if they really wanted to do it.”
He said the physical part is now easy. It’s the mental part that is more difficult, getting up and heading out each day knowing he has a home to return to when he’s done.
Nationwide issues
A 2015 study by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs indicates an average 22 veterans commit suicide each day. Another 40,000 are homeless each night.
“These numbers of 22 veteran suicides each day and 40,000 homeless veterans every night in America – we’re trying to take them down to zero,” Zurhellen said.
VFW Post 7591 Quartermaster Ron Loresch, an Army veterans of the Vietnam War, said it’s hard to see friends battle with depression and other mental health issues.
“They’re getting benefits now. They’re all under VA care with social services and suicide prevention,” he said. “We’ve come a long way, but it’s nice to see how the government is paying more attention to it.”
Zurhellen said mental health care for veterans is a complex issue.
“The VA is doing a lot, but the thing with veterans is veterans never ask for help,” he said. “They don’t reach out for help, especially when it comes to things like mental health. It’s seen as a weakness … so connecting veterans with other veterans I think is the key to getting them the help they need. Veterans really just want to talk to other veterans. I think the VA is doing a great, but they can’t do it all. It has to be community based, a veteran-to-veteran kind of solution to really work.”
Zurhellen has created a GoFundMe page to raise funds to help fight homelessness and mental health issues among veterans. He has also created an initiative to end suicides among veterans. Visit veteranzero.org for more information.
Local efforts
to help
Three Madison VFW Posts, including Post 7591, team up each fall to host Operation Ruck 22.
Started in 2016, it is a 22-mile march aimed at raising awareness of suicide among veterans. Veterans, active military and civilians will walk a planned route among VFW Post 1318, 133 E. Lakeside St., VFW Post 7591, 301 Cottage Grove Road, and VFW Post 8483, 5737 Highway CV.
This year’s event will be held Sept. 14, said VFW Post 7591 Commander Kerry McAllen.
“We partner with four local groups that have the same mission we do, and we contribute our net proceeds to them,” she said.
Last year, net proceeds were $6,000. McAllen said this year’s goal is to raise $8,000.
National Suicide Prevention Week is Sept. 8-14, and World Suicide Prevention Day is Sept. 10.
The 2015 VA report indicated veterans accounted for 18 percent of all deaths by suicide in the United States. According to the same report, after adjusting for differences in age, risk for suicide was 2.4 times higher among female veterans compared with U.S. civilian adult females.
In Wisconsin, 17.8 percent of all suicides were veterans in 2014.
“We all know vets who have committed suicide,” McAllen said. “We’re all passionate about helping.”
For more information about Operation Ruck 22, call McAllen at 345-4470.
