After going 3-0 on the first day of the Badger Sweet Sixteen Invitational at Lake Geneva Badger High School, the Monona Grove High School girls tennis team struggled the second day with three defeats, two by scores of 4-3.
In the Friday matches, the Silver Eagles knocked off Janesville Parker 6-1 as all four singles flights – No. 1 Hailey Munz, No. 2 Jewel Lindwall, No. 3 Maelia Dziedzic and No. 4 Payton Lee – all won in straight sets.
In doubles, No. 1 Paige Hanson and Eva Khamphouy suffered the Silver Eagles only loss in two sets, but No. 2 Cassie Antonson and Maggie Davis, and No. 3 Kate Walsh and Mary Clark won their matches in two sets.
The Silver Eagles went on to defeat Kenosha Indian Trail 4-3 as Lindwall, Dziedzic and Lee earned straight set wins. Munz’ match against Lainy Ristau went three sets with Ristau winning the first 6-2, and Munz recovering in the second for a 6-3 victory. Yet, Ristau won the third set tiebreaker.
In doubles, Clark and Davis needed three sets to net the victory as they defeated Grace Chapa and Emma Smith of Indian Trail in the first set 6-3 but fell 6-4 in the second. Clark and Davis took the win in the tiebreaker.
Monona Grove had an easier time with Jefferson with a 6-1 win as Munz, Lindwall, Dziedzic and Lee all won at singles, and in doubles, Khamphouy and Hanson, and Clark and Davis both took victories. No. 2 Antonson and Colleen Ross retired in their match, giving Jefferson its only win.
Monona Grove began second day action with a 4-3 defeat to Eau Claire Memorial as Munz, Dziedzic and Lee won in the singles matches, but No. 2 Lindwall fell in two sets to Molly Hower. The Silver Eagles were winless in all doubles flights.
The Silver Eagles also dropped a 4-3 decision to New Berlin Eisenhower with Lindwall, Dziedzic and Lee winning in singles. Munz lost in two sets to Eisenhower’s Lauren Landstrom. MG lost all three doubles matches.
In the third head-to-head match, Lake Geneva Badger defeated the Silver Eagles 6-1 with Lee earning the only MG win at No. singles.
Overall, Lee went 6-0 at No. 4 singles and No. 3 singles Dziedzic finished at 5-1.
Monona Grove returns to the court Tuesday with a Badger South Conference dual match against Oregon. The first serve at Ahuska Park is scheduled for 4:15 p.m.
