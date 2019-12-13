Saturday, Dec. 14
Monona Public Library closed.
10 a.m. to noon, free, festive photos of you and your pets in an outdoor nativity scene, simple costumes and props available. Donations accepted for Dane County Humane Society. New Life Church, 7564 Cottage Grove Road, Madison.
Sunday, Dec. 15
Monona Public Library closed.
Monday, Dec. 16
3-4 p.m., STEM Construction Zone, Monona Public Library. Participate in challenges and free time.
7:30 p.m., high school orchestra concert, Monona Grove High School.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
10-11 a.m., senior veterans group to share experiences and spend time with other veterans, Aster Assisted Living (Cottage Grove room), 139 E. Reynolds St., Cottage Grove. For more information, call Katie Drea at 333-9306.
10:15-10:45 a.m., storytime for children from birth through age 5, Monona Public Library.
5:30-7:30 p.m. movie night, ages 11-18, Monona Public Library, “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone”
7 p.m., Sizzling Strings holiday concert, show choir, jazz band, Glacial Drumlin School.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
9:30-10 a.m., storytime for children from birth through age 5, Monona Public Library.
10:30-11 a.m., Toddlertime for children 10-36 months, Monona Public Library.
Thursday, Dec. 19
10:30-11 a.m., inclusive sensory activities club for children from birth through age 6, Monona Public Library.
11:30-11:50 a.m., Babytime for children from birth to 15 months, Monona Public Library.
3:30-4:30 p.m., Discovery Zone for Kids, children in grades K-5, Monona Public Library.
Friday, Dec. 20
6:30-8:30 p.m., winter solstice celebration, Aldo Leopold Nature Center, Monona. Hike under the stars, explore solstice traditions, campfire, hot cocoa and snacks. Preregistration requested, walk-ins welcome. $6 for ALNC members, $10 for non-members, free for those 3 and younger. Register at https://aldoleopoldnaturecenter.org.
Saturday, Dec. 21
1-2:30 p.m., writing club for children 12-17, Monona Public Library.
3 p.m., Madison Monona Lioness Club meat raffle, Tully’s II, Monona.
Monday, Dec. 23
11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Star Wars Force Academy IV: A New Hope, for students in grades K-8, Monona Public Library. Register at www.mymonona.com/131/Library.
3-4:30 p.m., Galaxy in a Jar craft, grades 1-4, Monona Public Library. Register at www.mymonona.com/131/Library.
Friday, Dec. 27
5:30-7:15 p.m., after hours disc golf, grades 7-12, Monona Public Library. Permission slip required. Register at www.mymonona.com/131/Library.
Saturday, Dec. 28
10-11 a.m., Pokemon Go Club, Monona Public Library. Waiver required. Register at www.mymonona.com/131/Library.
10-11:30 a.m., bird and nature outing, Free, naturalist-led, family friendly walk from Aldo Leopold Nature Center into Edna Taylor Conservation Park. Meet at ALNC lobby or on back deck. Call 698-0104 for more information.
1-3 p.m., paint party, grades 4-12, Monona Public Library. No registration required.
Monday, Dec. 30
6-7:30 p.m., Library Campout! Family fun night. Bring your own blankets, sheets pillows, flashlights, glow sticks, etc. Monona Public Library.
Saturday, Jan. 4
3 p.m., Madison Monona Lioness Club meat raffle, Tully’s II, Monona.
