Touted as one of the biggest social gatherings on the east side of Madison, the 63rd annual St. Dennis Parish Festival will be held Friday, July 26, through Sunday, July 28, at 413 Dempsey Road.
Activities on June 26 include the Bob Klinger Polka Band in the family tent from 5-7 p.m., bingo in the air-conditioned parish center from 6-9 p.m. and live music by Retro Specz in the beer tent from 8-11 p.m.
Highlights on June 27 include a 5k run and walk at 9 a.m. (register through the parish website or contact Jessica Murphy at 575-3597 or std5k@hotmail.com), live music by the Soggy Prairie Band in the family tent from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., music by The Keepers in the family tent from 2-4 p.m., bingo in the parish center from 3-9 p.m., music by Just Chillin’ in the family tent from 5-:7:30 p.m. and music by Universal Sound in the beer tent from 8 p.m. to midnight.
On July 28, start the day with an outdoor Mass at 10 a.m. (seating provided). Mad City Jug Band will perform in the family tent from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The all-you-can-eat beef dinner will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Carryouts and local delivery will be available. The dinner costs $11 for adults, $9 for senior citizens at $6 for children.
Play bingo in the parish center from 1-5 p.m., and enjoy music by WheelHouse in the beer tent from 2-6 p.m.
The flea market and book tent will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 27 and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 28. Games and activities for all ages will be offered from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. July 27 and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 28.
For more information, visit www.stdennisparish.org/festival.
