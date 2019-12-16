Freshman Taylor Moreau had the hot hand again for the Monona Grove High School girls basketball team when it clashed with visiting Watertown on Dec. 14.
The 5-foot-8 guard sank five shots from the 3-point line to lead MG with 15 points in a 45-27 victory over the Goslings in a Badger South Conference battle.
Monona Grove (5-2 overall, 2-1 in conference) made eight shots from the arc, and led 22-16 at halftime before pulling away in the second half with a 23-11 run. Peighton Nelson connected on a pair of threes, and scored 11 points while Seanna Curran had 10 points.
Teya Mass had 11 points for Watertown, which made only 4-of-15 shots from the free-throw line.
The Silver Eagles have won five in a row over the Goslings and have not lost to them since Watertown entered the Badger South Conference from the Wisconsin Little 10 in 2017.
Monona Grove plays at home against league rival Milton on Thursday, Dec. 19, with tipoff scheduled for 7:15 p.m.
The Red Hawks, which have an overall record of 2-4 and 1-2 in the conference, are led by 5-foot-11 senior Abby Campion, who averages nearly 15 points and more than seven rebounds a game.
MG 47, Stoughton 44
Nelson scored 17 points, but it took a last-second missed 3-point attempt to preserve the Monona Grove High School girls basketball team’s 47-44 victory Dec. 10 against Badger South Conference host Stoughton.
MG head coach Tyler Kuehl instructed his team to guard the perimeter to prevent Stoughton from putting up a game-tying three.
“Unfortunately, we actually had a lapse in that coverage, which gave Stoughton a chance to tie just before the buzzer,” Kuehl said. “Luckily for us, it was just off the mark. We'll have to play better all around going forward.”
The victory came three days after a hard-fought 64-51 conference defeat to Madison Edgewood. While MG led Stoughton 20-19 at the half, Kuehl said his team didn’t play well and seemed to have a hangover from the game against the Crusaders.
“We were able to maintain a lead going into halftime because of a couple of short spurts of defensive intensity, but our expectation and the standard we've set for ourselves is sustained defensive intensity for the entirety of the game,” Kuehl said. “This is something we will have to improve upon if we want to be successful.”
Luckily, Nelson was able to carry the team by scoring eight points in the first half and was the only MG player to have more than one field goal.
“Peighton Nelson played great,” Kuehl said. “We need her to be aggressive offensively, and it was nice to see her finally getting to the level we want her at. She was aggressive looking for her shot all night, which results in points for us in so many ways. She was able to score a bunch herself, draw some fouls on the other team, and collapse the defense to open up those three-pointers.”
Ally Yundt had six points and was one of six MG players to sink a 3-point shot. Avery Poole and Curran both had five points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.