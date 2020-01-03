Greywolf Partners, which purchased the former Ghidorzi strip mall on Landmark Drive 18 months ago and brought several businesses to it since then, is seeking approval to build a hotel south of the site.
The Cottage Grove Plan Commission will meet Wednesday to consider a general development plan for a proposed Comfort Suites. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the village hall.
The hotel would be five stories tall with 82 rooms. It would be located south of bb Jack’s and north of the Arby’s and Kwik Trip sites. The 57,000-square-foot hotel would feature amenities such as an indoor pool, fitness room, meeting room, breakfast area and an outdoor space.
“The scale of the project does not comply with the current planned office (PO) zoning,” Erin Ruth, village planning director, wrote in his staff report to the commission. “Therefore, the applicant is seeking approval as a planned unit development to allow several exceptions to the base zoning.”
Those exceptions include:
– The proposed building is five stories tall; only four are allowed in the PO zoning.
– The proposed hotel is 64 feet all; the PO zoning maximum is 45 feet.
– The proposed landscape ratio is 14.4 percent, compared to a PO minimum of 25 percent.
– The floor area ratio of the project would be 1.0; the maximum allowed in the PO district is 0.3.
– There is no setback on the north side of the property; the village normally requires a 10-foot setback.
– The proposed project has a 0-foot street paved surface setback, while the minimum street paved surface setback in the PO district is 10 feet.
Ruth noted the plan does meet the minimum parking requirements, which are one space per room plus one space for each employee on the largest shift. The 98 proposed spaces can accommodate the 82 rooms and up to 16 employees.
“The renderings provided are for conceptual understanding only and to provide perspective for the general size, height, width, landscaping, parking lot and signage that will occupy this property,” wrote Todd Rizzo, senior vice president with Greywolf Partners, in the application documents to the village. “Final design elements have yet to be decided, but the intent is to develop an attractive, upscale looking hotel that continues to enhance the look and feel of the Commerce Park and compliments the surrounding buildings.”
If the general development plan is approved, Greywolf Partners will have to return for approval of a precise implementation plan before any construction could begin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.