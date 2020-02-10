In a sport measured in fractions of time, Monona Grove High School sophomore boys swimmer Cameron Tejeda needed just .16 seconds to pull off a first-place finish in the Feb. 8 Badger South Conference meet at MG.
Tejada won first place in the 100-yard backstroke as the Silver Eagles took second out of seven teams in the tournament. His time of 53.20 was just .16 seconds faster than Edgewood sophomore Colin Senke. Crusader senior Alex Moen was third, and Tejeda’s teammate, Jonah Elfers, wound up in fourth.
While Tejeda provided the only win, MG had six second-place finishes to keep pace with conference champion Edgewood, which finished the day with eight first-place finishes and 469 team points. The Silver Eagles had 400 with Oregon taking third with 315.
Monona Grove had second-place showings in the 50-freestyle where junior John McAllister took runner-up and junior teammate Eli Scott was third. Tejeda took second in the 100-butterfly with McAllister grabbing third, and Elfers was second in the 100-freestyle.
The Silver Eagles took second in all three relay races.
Tejeda, junior Alex Nelson, sophomore Caleb Jondle and Elfers were No. 2 in the 200-medley relay, sophomore Eli Kuzma, Scott, Nelson and McAllister finished second in the 200-freestyle relay, and the 400-freestyle foursome of Tejeda, McAllister, Jondle and Elfers was also second fastest.
Jondle ended third in the 500-freestyle and fifth in the 200-freestyle, Kuzma was sixth in the 200-individual medley, and Nelson grabbed sixth in the 100-breaststroke.
Monona Grove competes Saturday, Feb. 15, in the WIAA Division 2 sectional tournament at Baraboo. The Silver Eagles finished second to Madison Edgewood in the 2019 sectionals, also in Baraboo.
