In late August when the Monona Grove High School boys cross-country started its practices, Eli Traeder was running the 5,000-kilometer course in greater than 17 minutes.
At the Saturday, Oct. 19, Badger South Conference meet at Fort Atkinson, Traeder showed how much two months of hard work can pay off.
The bespectacled junior finished fourth with a time of 16:51 as the Silver Eagles took second place in conference. It was the third time this season Traeder has broken the 17-minute mark.
“We are happy with how he has progressed this season,” head coach Eric Chanos said. “I think he’s happy with the way he ran today. He started out in the mid-17s and he has slowly chipped it down.”
Traeder said he was among a pack of four runners leading the race after getting off to a quick start.
“I went out a little faster than I have in other races,” he said. “Once I got to a certain pace I was trying to go faster.”
Traeder kicked it up a notch in the final 1,000 meters to maintain his fourth-place position.
Junior Leo Richardson of Madison Edgewood won the race in 16:05, followed by his teammate, senior Jack Brolin, who ended with a time of 16:40.4. Stoughton sophomore Jayden Zywicki took third in 16:49.1, roughly 2.5 seconds ahead of Traeder.
The Silver Eagles also had great performances from sophomore Jacob Anderson, who finished 11th. Positions 13-16 were ruled by MG runners as junior Nick Haberli was 13th, junior Ayden Gwenuch was 14th, senior Ethan Frydenlund was 15th and junior Kevin Keavney took 16th. Senior Joey Byrne was 33rd.
Stoughton nipped MG with 50 team points. The Silver Eagles had 57, and Watertown was third with 96.
The MG boys team must tackle the Lake Park Farm course on Madison’s south side Saturday, Oct. 26, in the WIAA Division 1 sectionals.
Chanos said getting the team to stay confident will be the key to the team’s success.
“There’s not much we can do training wise; just focus on execution of the race plan,” he said. “We’ve made steady, incremental improvement across the board on varsity and JV. We haven’t had any injuries.”
