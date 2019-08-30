Adrian C. Gardiner, 40, Hammond, Indiana, is charged with four counts relating to sex offenses against a 12-year-old Cottage Grove girl, according to information from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Western District of Wisconsin.
He is charged with two counts of using a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of the conduct. He is also charged with two counts of traveling interstate for the purpose of engaging in illicit sexual conduct with a minor.
The indictment alleges he produced the child pornography July 2 and Aug. 13, 2019, and that he engaged in interstate travel to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor Aug. 5 and Aug. 13, 2019.
If convicted, Gardiner faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years in federal prison on each of the child pornography counts, and a maximum of 30 years on each of the interstate travel counts.
The charges against him are the result of an investigation by the Cottage Grove Police Department, Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation and the Indiana State Police.
