The financial investment of hiring a full-time executive director is paying off faster than expected for the Cottage Grove Chamber of Commerce.
When the board of directors agreed to hire a full-time director to start 2018, it was anticipated it would take three years to balance the budget and have the positon pay for itself in increased revenue.
“Revenue grew by 9 percent over 2018, while membership grew by 13 percent,” chamber President Amy Bauer told the group at the annual meeting in January. “We were able to have a balanced budget with a full-time executive director within two years versus our three-year forecast.”
Membership in 2019 saw a net gain of 25, with 45 new members and 20 dropping out of the group.
“We ended the year with 205 members, which is our highest number of members to date,” Bauer said.
In 2016, membership started at 155 and ended at 172 for a net increase of 17 (15 dropping out with 32 new members). In 2017, the 172 grew to 180 with 20 dropping out and 28 new members joining. Last year, net membership climbed from 180 to 205.
The chamber sponsors five major events throughout the year, including Christmas in the Grove, Marketplace Dayz and the Cottage Grove Scramble.
“To increase the awareness of our members in Cottage Grove and beyond, we continue to have a strong focus on marketing, which is a substantial priority in our strategic plan,” Bauer said.
She pointed to the successful partnerships with the Monona Grove AV Club, the high school advanced marketing class and Dane Buy Local.
“Our Cottage Grove First campaign remains a priority so that we can help you grow your business,” Bauer told members.
Last year also marked the beginning of the chamber’s 30-year anniversary, and that celebration will continue through October 2020.
