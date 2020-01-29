Thursday, Jan. 30
4-5 p.m., luau party, stories, games, Lego bricks, crafts, for children in grades K-4, Monona Public Library. Register at the library, call 222-6127 or visit www.mymonona.com/131/Library.
Friday, Jan. 31
5-7:30 p.m., fish fry, Immaculate Heart of Mary School, Monona, carryout available at 4:30 p.m. Carryout $12 single, $34 bucket. Dine in $13 adults, $6 children 4-12. Beer, wine and soda additional cost.
Saturday, Feb. 1
3 p.m., Madison Monona Lioness Club meat raffle, Tully’s II, Monona.
Monday, Feb. 3
6 p.m., Madison Monona Lioness Club meeting, Tully’s II, Monona.
Wednesday, Feb. 5
2-4 p.m., Dane County Library Services Bookmobile, Dublin Park, Cottage Grove. Browse the selections, or request materials not available on the Bookmobile through LINKcat at www.linkcat.info or by calling the Bookmobile office at 266-9297 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
5-8 p.m., Dane County Library Services Bookmobile, Piggly Wiggly, Cottage Grove. Browse the selections, or request materials not available on the Bookmobile through LINKcat at www.linkcat.info or by calling the Bookmobile office at 266-9297 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 7
6:30-8 p.m., Wing It: Moth-esque storytelling event with amateur and professional storytellers, Monona Public Library. Refreshments included. Register at the library, call 222-6127 or visit www.mymonona.com/131/Library.
Saturday, Feb. 8
2-4 p.m., Madison Monona Lioness Club meat raffle to benefit RISE, Tully’s II, Monona.
Sunday, Feb. 9
2 p.m., Monona History Club, Monona Public Library, discovering your family history. Laurie Bessler, Wisconsin Historical Society genealogist, will discuss how to use ancestry.com and familysearch.org. Register at the library, call 222-6127 or visit www.mymonona.com/131/Library.
2-4 p.m., Mending Day, Monona Public Library. Drop off items to be mended in the café; first come first serve. Some restrictions apply.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
1 p.m., Cottage Grove Lioness Club senior citizens bingo party, Flynn Hall. Free. Prizes donated by club members and local businesses.
2-4 p.m., Dane County Library Services Bookmobile, Dublin Park, Cottage Grove. Browse the selections, or request materials not available on the Bookmobile through LINKcat at www.linkcat.info or by calling the Bookmobile office at 266-9297 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
5-8 p.m., Dane County Library Services Bookmobile, Piggly Wiggly, Cottage Grove. Browse the selections, or request materials not available on the Bookmobile through LINKcat at www.linkcat.info or by calling the Bookmobile office at 266-9297 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 13
6-8 p.m., Friends of the Cottage Grove Community Library annual meeting, lower level of Monona Bank, 341 W. Cottage Grove Road. Agenda items include election of officers, annual budget review, meet and greet, and refreshments. Anyone interested in building support for a library in the village is welcome. For more information, write libraryfriendscgwi@gmail.com or call 839-8045.
Saturday, Feb. 15
3 p.m., Madison Monona Lioness Club meat raffle, Tully’s II, Monona.
