Landmark Heating and Cooling team members in Cottage Grove know that the frigid winter temperatures will be here soon. That’s why they recently spent a Saturday morning installing a new furnace for a deserving Edgerton family.
The recipients this year are the Gumbles. Teagan Gumble has health issues that are reactive to heat, cold, humidity, allergens and clean air, so a program like Feel the Love can really make a difference in her quality of life.
For 10 years, the Landmark Heating and Cooling team has donated all labor and installation materials to install a new high-efficiency furnace, which is donated by Lennox Industries, for a family whose existing unit is severely inefficient or unrepairable at no cost to the recipient.
“It’s such a rewarding program to be a part of,” said Tom Stangl, sales coordinator at Landmark Heating and Cooling, “There’s no better feeling than knowing that you’re bringing warmth and a sense of security to a well-deserving neighbor in your community. For me, it’s a great way to spend a Saturday.”
Landmark Services Cooperative is a member-owned cooperative.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.