Thursday, July 18
10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Blooming Butterflies exhibit through Sunday, Aug. 11, Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison. $8 for those 13 and older, $5 for children 3-12 and free for children 2 and younger. Olbrich members can attend at no cost.
6-9 p.m., pop up beer garden with live music by Evan and Tom Leahy, snacks and a variety of beer, sponsored by Monona Parks and Recreation Department, Schluter Park.
7 p.m., Back Porch Concert featuring New Horizons Band, Dean House, 4718 Monona Drive. Tour the Dean House for $3 beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 20
9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Marketplace Dayz, sponsored by Cottage Grove Chamber of Commerce, Market Place Shopping Center. Activities for all ages, live music, karaoke, grilled food, gift baskets to win, free items and booths highlighting local businesses.
Sunday, July 21
9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monona Farmers’ Market, Ahuska Park, 400 E. Broadway.
Monday, July 22
1 p.m., Stellar STEM “Planetary Plop,” for ages 8-15, Monona Public Library. Register at the library, call 222-6127 or visit www.mymonona.com/131/Library.
Tuesday, July 23
5-7:30 p.m., Friends of the Monona Senior Center Summer Concert Series, Winnequah Park. Food carts available. Music by Carl Davick and Friends begins at 6:30 p.m. at the gazebo.
6:30 p.m., Eco-Action Tuesday at the Monona Public Library, Helping Pollinators: Build a Bee House Workshop with Mindy Habecker, natural resource and community development educator at the Dane County Extension office. Adults, teens and other children welcome. Seating is limited. Free refreshments, door prize. Register at the library, call 222-6127 or visit www.mymonona.com/131/Library.
Wednesday, July 24
10:30-1 p.m., Cottage Grove Memory Café picnic, social gathering for those with early onset dementia and their caregivers, meet at Hope Lutheran Church, 3702 Highway AB, and then caravan to Community Park in Cottage Grove. For individuals with dementia or other mild, cognitive impairment and their caregiver or friend, the café is a social gathering place where common interests are shared and refreshments are served in a caring, stress-free environment. Call Georgia Punswick at 839-4426 to make lunch reservations.
Thursday, July 25
10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Blooming Butterflies exhibit through Sunday, Aug. 11, Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison. $8 for those 13 and older, $5 for children 3-12 and free for children 2 and younger. Olbrich members can attend at no cost.
6-9 p.m., Music on the Lake series with The Lower 5th, East Side Club, 3735 Monona Drive. Tickets at https://musiconthelakemonona.com.
6 p.m., Music in the Grove, free family-friendly outdoor music performance series. Food options available from volunteer groups and local businesses. Dublin Park, Cottage Grove.
7 p.m., Back Porch Concert featuring Middleton Jazz Band, Dean House, 4718 Monona Drive. Tour the Dean House for $3 beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 27
10-11:30 a.m., bird and nature outing, Free, naturalist-led, family friendly walk from Aldo Leopold Nature Center into Edna Taylor Conservation Park. Meet at ALNC lobby or on back deck. Call 698-0104 for more information.
Sunday, July 28
9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monona Farmers’ Market, Ahuska Park, 400 E. Broadway.
Thursday, Aug. 1
10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Blooming Butterflies exhibit through Sunday, Aug. 11, Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison. $8 for those 13 and older, $5 for children 3-12 and free for children 2 and younger. Olbrich members can attend at no cost.
6 p.m., Music in the Grove, free family-friendly outdoor music performance series. Food options available from volunteer groups and local businesses. Dublin Park, Cottage Grove.
7 p.m., Back Porch Concert featuring Front Porch String Band (ukuleles), Dean House, 4718 Monona Drive. Tour the Dean House for $3 beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 2
10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., brat and corn feed (also serving hot dogs, chili dogs, chips, soda), Market Place Shopping Center, sponsored by Cottage Grove Area Historical Society. Free delivery on orders of $20or more, call 886-6108.
Sunday, Aug. 4
9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monona Farmers’ Market, Ahuska Park, 400 E. Broadway.
Thursday, Aug. 8
10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Blooming Butterflies exhibit through Sunday, Aug. 11, Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison. $8 for those 13 and older, $5 for children 3-12 and free for children 2 and younger. Olbrich members can attend at no cost.
5:30 p.m., ice cream social sponsored by the Historic Blooming Grove Historical Society, Dean House, 4718 Monona Drive.
6-9 p.m., Music on the Lake series with Kelsey Miles, East Side Club, 3735 Monona Drive. Tickets at https://musiconthelakemonona.com.
7 p.m., Back Porch Concert featuring Down from the Hills Bluegrass Band, Dean House, 4718 Monona Drive.
Sunday, Aug. 11
9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monona Farmers’ Market, Ahuska Park, 400 E. Broadway.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Blooming Butterflies exhibit ends today, Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison. $8 for those 13 and older, $5 for children 3-12 and free for children 2 and younger. Olbrich members can attend at no cost.
Tuesday, Aug. 13
5-7:30 p.m., Friends of the Monona Senior Center Summer Concert Series, Winnequah Park. Food carts available. Music by Lynda & The Zeros begins at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 14
10-11:30 a.m., Monona Area Memory Café, a supportive environment to do an activity, socialize and enjoy a snack, for individuals who experience memory loss and their caregivers, sponsored by Heritage Monona, at Monona Public Library.
