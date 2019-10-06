An eighth-place finish at the WIAA Division 1 regionals at the Baraboo Country Club on Friday, Oct. 4, ended the Monona Grove High School girls golf team’s season.
But the experience of playing at the varsity level should provide a building block for the team’s four sophomores and one junior.
Junior Emma Goke had the Silver Eagles with the lowest score of 107 after scoring three pars and seven bogeys.
Sophomore Ashley Gabrielse had two pars and four bogeys to end with a 110. Sophomore Alex Hayes birdied the par-5 12th hole and had three bogeys to finish with a 117. Mary Babinchak and Grace Westberg, both sophomores, ended with a 133 and 134, respectively.
Middleton had the lowest team score with 340, followed by Waunakee with 362, Sun Prairie with 374 and Reedsburg with 379. The top four teams advance to the sectionals along with the top four individuals not on those teams.
Baraboo’s Carly Moon had the lowest individual score with an 80.
Monona Grove finished in ninth place with 467 team strokes.
