Two 18-year-olds were arrested early Sunday, Jan. 26, after reportedly stealing an SUV only later to be caught by Monona police. It was the second case of police recovering a stolen car in the city in a week.
At about 1 a.m., an officer saw a stolen black Hyundai Santa Fe traveling at a high rate of speed northbound on Bridge Road from Lake Point Drive. The officer attempted to make a traffic stop but the vehicle began to elude the officer.
As the SUV attempted to make a left turn onto Graham Road from Bridge Road, it slid off the roadway and into a snowbank. After a short foot pursuit, the officer caught the 18-year-old female passenger, Jacklynn L. Bass.
Other area departments and the K-9 assisted in then catching the 18-year-old male driver, Daniel L. Abston, in the 6200 block of Winnequah Road.
Bass was taken to the Dane County Jail and booked in on charges of operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent-passenger and resisting arrest.
Abston was take to jail and book in on charges of operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent-driver, eluding an officer and resisting arrest.
The Monona Police Department was assisted by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, Town of Madison Police Department and McFarland Police Department.
