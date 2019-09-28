Two miles of the Capital City Trail between Fish Hatchery Road and Seminole Highway will close Wednesday, Oct. 2, for asphalt pavement resurfacing.
Work is expected to reach completion in November and will include a bridge replacement just west of Fish Hatchery Road that will improve rider safety and stormwater conveyance. ADA improvements at road crossings and wayfinding signage are also part of the project.
Cyclists and pedestrians will be required to use alternate routes of travel during construction. Alternative routes, online mapping tools and additional information are available at www.danecountyparks.com/Information/Planning-Development/Capital-City-Trail-Pavement-Restoration.
The Capital City Trail was completed in 2000, and in 2018, 6.5-miles of trail were resurfaced from Nob Hill Road to Fish Hatchery Road. This is the second phase of a multiyear, multiphase restoration project by Dane County Parks to improve the safety and ride of about 10 miles of the Capital City Trail.
