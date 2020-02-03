While clearing from a call in the Town of Blooming Grove on Sunday, Feb. 2, a Dane County sheriff’s deputy observed a Toyota RAV 4, with expired plates, briefly operating left of center on Aberg Avenue near Highway 30 in Madison.
The subsequent traffic stop revealed the lone occupant and driver of the vehicle, Maria A. Falkner, 53, of Madison, was intoxicated and initially provided false identification.
Falkner was arrested and booked into the Dane County Jail for fifth offense operating while intoxicated (felony) and obstruction, and cited for operating after revocation operating left of center, prohibited alcohol content and expired plates.
