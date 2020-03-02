To the editor,
I have known Chris Henderson my entire life. We grew up together as kids in Monona, and we are now both very fortunate to be raising our own families in this wonderful community. I consider him a close friend, and I support Chris Henderson for Monona City Council on April 7. I urge others to consider doing the same.
Chris is extremely passionate about Monona. He will bring a common-sense, level-headed and informed approach to the council with a consistent ear to the public. I support his agenda that includes moving forward with a new public safety building for our police and fire departments, economically revitalizing areas of West Broadway and Monona Drive, and advocating for enhanced lake level/water quality management.
Chris is also a great family man and very involved coaching youth hockey for the Madison Patriots and enjoying the beautiful parks and lake recreation that Monona offers with his wife and kids. He will make a great addition to the Monona City Council. Please vote on April 7.
Matt Adler
Monona
