To the editor,
Every August brings the excitement of a new season of high school athletics. The student-athletes, coaches, parents and fans are eager to get into the stands and support their Silver Eagles.
The Monona Grove Activities Department is asking for your assistance in providing positive sportsmanship at our events. The involvement of our students in athletics and activities contributes to the development of their value system. Trustworthiness, citizenship, caring, fairness and respect are lifetime values that are taught through educationally-based activities and are fundamental principles of good character. With these principles, the spirit of competition thrives, fueled by honest rivalry, courteous relations and grateful acceptance of the results.
Monona Grove High School and the Badger Conference have made a commitment to promote good sportsmanship by student-athletes, coaches and spectators at all athletic events. Profanity, degrading remarks, and intimidating actions directed at officials or competitors will not be tolerated and are grounds for removal from the event site.
The score from any contest is generally forgotten over time, but the actions of players, coaches and spectators are remembered. The next time you attend a Monona Grove school event, please remember to sport a winning attitude and support our student-athletes, coaches, game officials and event workers.
Jeff Schreiner
Monona Grove High School
