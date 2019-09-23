Alex Hayes had a good consistent round of 52 and notched six bogeys over nine holes, but the Monona Grove High School girls golf team lost a dual Badger South Conference match to Milton 230-197 on Wednesday, Sept. 18, at Door Creek Golf Course in Cottage Grove.
Some high scoring holes prevented the Silver Eagles from having a lower stroke total as the team had a combined 20 holes with a score of seven or higher.
Ashley Gabrielse scored the team’s only birdie and had three bogeys to finish with a 55. Emma Goke had two bogeys and shot a 56, Bri McCosky had a 67, and Grace Westberg parred one hole but still ended with a 68.
Milton’s Hannah Dunk led all golfers with a 42 after scoring a birdie, three pars and three bogeys. Reagan Moisson had one birdie and four bogeys to finish with a 47.
The Silver Eagles played this week in the Badger South Conference tournament at The Legend at Bergamont in Oregon. The WIAA regional tournament is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 2, in Baraboo.
