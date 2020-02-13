Chris Henderson has announced his candidacy for Monona City Council.
Born and raised in Monona, Henderson attended Monona Grove schools and graduated from high school in 1995. He has since moved back into Monona with his family.
“My wife and I decided to raise our three children in Monona, because I want them to have the same great experience I had growing up,” Henderson said. “Our community needs effective leaders that will continue to make Monona an attractive place for young families.”
Henderson’s top priorities will be to support public safety services, promote economic redevelopment of the West Broadway corridor, maintain city parks and advocate for common-sense lake level management.
Henderson is a managing director and partner at M3 Insurance Solutions in Madison. He is active in the community, serving as a current board member of the Clean Lakes Alliance, as the former board chairman of the Henry Vilas Zoological Society, and he is also a youth hockey coach with the Patriots Youth Hockey Association. In his free time, he enjoys spending time with his family, traveling, skiing and sailing on Lake Monona.
For more information, visit Henderson’s Facebook page. The spring election will be April 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.