Junior Ellie Van Veghel, who had the top score in the vault, finished second in all-around scoring for the Monona Grove High School gymnastics team in a Jan. 27 dual meet at Sauk Prairie.
Van Veghel scored an 8.550 in the vault to beat out Heidi Kuhnau of the Eagles who managed an 8.450. In the uneven bars, Van Veghel finished with a 7.300; on the balance beam, she scored a 7.450, and in the floor exercise, she recorded a 7.950 for a total of 31.250 points.
Kuhnau, who took first in the uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise, had an all-around 34.600 points.
Other Silver Eagles who put on great performances included Shae Donelan, who tied for second in the floor exercise with a 8.450 and was fifth in all-around points with 27.925.
Madi Browne was second with a 7.550 and Morgan Johnson third with a 7.375 in the uneven bars. Johnson was also third on the balance beam with a 7.500.
Sauk Prairie defeated Monona Grove in team points, 122.050-118.650.
Monona Grove’s next meet will be at home against Waunakee in the Madison Turners building off Stoughton Road. The first event is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
