After woefully underestimating and underbudgeting for improvements to Buss Road in front of the new elementary school, the Monona Grove School District is getting a reprieve – sort of.
The Cottage Grove Village Board voted Monday, April 6, to allow the district to only do part of the required improvements now, but the full build-out will come by 2025.
“Definitely not ideal, but it does get us where eventually I think we need to go,” Village President John Williams said.
A full build-out of the road in front of the school is estimated to cost $1,116,000, according to MSA Professional Services, the village’s engineering consultant. The village has offered the district – through a developer’s agreement approved Monday – to build some of the improvements estimated at about $380,000. The full build-out would still have to be completed by 2025.
“While they’re meeting the safety requirements, long-term, this is going to cost our citizens a lot more money, because they’re going to have to do the road twice instead of once,” Trustee Troy Allen said. “I just feel like it’s poor planning on their part. “
Larry Konopacki, legal counsel for the village, said estimates by MSA show a significant amount of the temporary work will have to be torn up and redone as part of the full build-out.
“Their estimate was that for this initial temporary build-out, which they estimated to be in the neighborhood of $380,000, that about 75 percent of that could be characterized as lost costs once both stages of the build-out are complete,” Konopacki said.
The Monona Grove School Board was scheduled to take up the matter of the developer’s agreement Wednesday, April 8.
Last month, when it became apparent the district did not have the funds to pay for the project, several trustees recalled the same situation with Damascus Trial when Glacial Drumlin School was built more than a decade ago.
Village officials were clear their March 16 meeting the issue is not negotiable: The district can either accept the short-term solution and complete the full build-out by 2025, or it can do the entire project now.
But, that’s not how school officials interpreted the situation. When asked about the infrastructure projects and costs, Katy Byrnes Kaiser, director of communications and community engagement, said the two sides were still discussing the matter.
“Due to ongoing negotiations, I’m unable to comment at this time,” she said.
The school board met in closed session Thursday, March 17, to discuss the developer’s agreement. No public discussion or vote followed.
The week prior to that – at a March 11 school board meeting – Superintendent Dan Olson said the plans for the school were approved by the state.
To pay for the Buss Road and related improvements, he said the district would have to hold off on other projects touted in the $57 million referendum approved by voters in 2018.
“The renovations that were scheduled to happen this summer for Cottage Grove School will be moved back to the following summer,” he said.
The latest construction update graphic on the district’s website shows the CGS projects will be constructed in the summer of 2021.
“The decision that has been made has been to delay the revisions on the Cottage Grove elementary, and that’s because we may need to find additional funds … because we haven’t yet reached a developer’s agreement with the village,” board member Peter Sobol said. “It looks like the infrastructure costs that are being requested in the developer’s agreement exceed what we anticipated. We might come up short, and we’re going to have to find a significant chunk of money in order to close this deal.”
Those projects include classroom renovations and a new entry canopy at the main entrance.
Village officials noted the estimated infrastructure costs were shared with the district in the summer of 2019.
Kevin Lord, the village engineer, described the full build-out as improving Buss Road to a four-lane roadway with a boulevard as the road is expected to be a thoroughfare between Highway BB and Gaston Road. The village has been planning the typical section that includes a multiuse trail on the east side of the roadway for the entire stretch along with a traffic signal at the intersection of Buss Road and Cottage Grove Road.
Based on these provisions the school district was to be responsible for the portion of Buss Road within the frontage of the school district. The first phase of this project was to include the full build-out of the Buss Road typical section between the south property line of the school district up to an including the intersection of Lane Street (about 1,500 feet with intersection improvements).
The school district would then be responsible to improve the remainder of its property frontage as development to the north occurred (complete length of about 1,815 feet).
The temporary project as approved in the developer’s agreement includes turn lanes, the multiuse path and a crosswalk at the Lane Street intersection, and not completing a full four-lane section with a boulevard at this time.
