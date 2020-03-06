Fifty-two entries from 22 communities have advanced to the semifinal round of the 17th annual Wisconsin Governor’s Business Plan Contest.
Among them is the Monona firm DarkAero, an airplane kit manufacturing company.
Contestants were selected from a field of more than 200 first-round entries by an independent panel of 95 judges organized through the Wisconsin Technology Council and its programs, the Tech Council Innovation Network and the Tech Council Investor Networks.
The semifinalists are spread among four broad categories: advanced manufacturing, business services, information technology and life sciences.
The 52 entries will write 1,000-word executive summaries. Each summary describes the core product or service, defines the customer base, estimates the size of the market, identifies competition, lists members of the management team and provides key financial data.
Once Phase 2 judging is complete in early April, the 52 entries may be made available for inspection by accredited investors. About two dozen plans will write a full 15- to 20-page business plan in Phase 3.
The top dozen contestants will give live presentations at the annual Wisconsin Entrepreneurs’ Conference on June 4 at Northwestern Mutual in Milwaukee. Category winners, as well as the 2020 grand prize winner, will be announced June 4 during the conference.
