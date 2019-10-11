The Town of Cottage Grove Municipal Court is accepting applications for a new court clerk.
Cyndi Peck is stepping down from the part-time post. She will remain as court clerk for the village of Cottage Grove Municipal Court.
The town clerk position reports directly to the municipal judge and averages 10-15 hours per week.
Responsibilities include keeping official records of the court, staffing court proceedings, processing citations and assisting the judge.
Applications will be accepted until noon Friday, Oct. 25.
Contact the town hall for more information.
