Chantel Soumis, born in Madison and living in Waunakee, has been nominated as a Woman of Inspiration through the CanadianBusiness Chicks (CBC).
CBC has been acknowledging and rewarding women in Canada for pushing diversity and empowerment forward since 2014. Soumis is a non-resident of Canada in the running for an award in her efforts to push diversity and inclusion forward – for the highly-talented and underrepresented differently-abled community.
Soumis, a graduate of Monona Grove High School, is known for her bubbly attitude of gratitude in the face of adversity as a warrior in mental health and disability.
She battled neurological deterioration at age 25 with an onset of multiple sclerosis, associated symptoms and severe medicinal side effects, forcing her to proceed in the application process as a newly disabled applicant.
After experiencing the job application process, ongoing unconscious bias to the disabled community, and a lack of support, she was driven to promote awareness and accessibility to the differently-abled community.
“It wasn’t just the world of fully-abled leadership that was the issue, even my online MS support community told me to give up on my search for a career and that nobody was going to want me,” Soumis said. “It left the heaviest rock in my gut realizing this was the perspective I was going to spend the rest of my life battling, so I needed to do something about it.”
As a lifelong Girl Scout, Soumis was raised on philanthropic values and a give-first mentality. Within just one year of raising her voice for the differently-abled community on the popular career networking platform, LinkedIn, she was speaking to a growing community of more than 35,000.
She has spoken internationally on personal branding, invisible disability and building inclusive cultures to obtain top talent without the boundaries of unconscious bias.
Soumis will attend the Women of Inspiration event Oct. 9 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, to celebrate other women of inspiration and, possibly, bring an award home on behalf of the United States.
This nomination comes in a timely fashion as October is National Disability Awareness Month.To learn more about the Woman of Inspiration Award and CBC, visit canadianbusinesschicks.com, and chantelsoumis.com to learn more about Soumis.
