People who love bargain-shopping for furniture, home goods and décor will soon have a new destination – the Agrace Thrift Home Store.
A grand opening celebration is planned from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at 1946 S. Stoughton Road, Madison. Proceeds from this store are directed specifically to help fund Agrace’s grief support programming for the community, including the Agrace Grief Support Center in Fitchburg.
“Agrace offers support to all grieving people in the community, including those whose loved ones were not Agrace HospiceCare patients,” said retail business manager Judy Purcell. “Last year, Agrace supported 588 adults and children through individual grief support sessions, family grief support groups and visits to local schools. The cost for offering these services comes solely from community donations like proceeds from our new thrift home store.”
Agrace operates three other thrift store locations – two in in Madison and one in Janesville – that resell donated clothing, accessories, books, furniture and housewares. The new store will focus on furniture and home décor, including framed art, lamps and rugs.
Like Agrace’s existing stores, this new home store will be run almost exclusively with the time and talent of volunteers. Additional volunteers are needed to help with staging and displays on the sales floor, customer service and cashiering.
People interested in volunteering can stop in to learn more by visiting the store from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 19 or any other day during regular store hours. Prospective volunteers can also learn more by calling Agrace at 327-7163 or visiting Agrace.org/volunteer.
