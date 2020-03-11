Friday, March 13
5-7:30 p.m., fish fry, Immaculate Heart of Mary School, Monona, carryout available at 4:30 p.m. Carryout $12 single, $34 bucket. Dine in $13 adults, $6 children 4-12. Beer, wine and soda additional cost.
Saturday, March 14
9 a.m. to 5 p.m., grand opening weekend, Pinney Library, 516 Cottage Grove Road, Madison. Tours, screenprinting, activities and musical performances.
11 a.m. to 3 p.m., corned beef and cabbage lunch, Cottage Grove Fire Station, 4030 Highway N, $15 adults, $5 for children younger than 10 (child-size portion of hot dog and chips). Proceeds benefit the fire department.
3 p.m., Madison Monona Lioness Club meat raffle, Tully’s II in Monona.
Sunday, March 15
1- 5 p.m., grand opening weekend, Pinney Library, 516 Cottage Grove Road, Madison. Tours, screenprinting, activities and musical performances.
Monday, March 16
7 p.m., district strings festival, Monona Grove High School.
Tuesday, March 17
3-5 p.m., Diabetes Alert Day information booth at Piggly Wiggly in Cottage Grove. Sponsored by Cottage Grove Lions Club.
4 p.m., Spanish storytime. Monona Public Library. Drop in, no registration required.
Wednesday, March 18
2-4 p.m., Dane County Library Services Bookmobile, Dublin Park, Cottage Grove. Browse the selections, or request materials not available on the Bookmobile through LINKcat at www.linkcat.info or by calling the Bookmobile office at 266-9297 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
5-8 p.m., Dane County Library Services Bookmobile, Piggly Wiggly, Cottage Grove. Browse the selections, or request materials not available on the Bookmobile through LINKcat at www.linkcat.info or by calling the Bookmobile office at 266-9297 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Friday, March 20
5-7:30 p.m., fish fry, Immaculate Heart of Mary School, Monona, carryout available at 4:30 p.m. Carryout $12 single, $34 bucket. Dine in $13 adults, $6 children 4-12. Beer, wine and soda additional cost.
Sunday, March 22
1 p.m., Monona History Club, Monona Public Library, featuring Vicki Tobis, genealogy instructor at UW-Madison (rescheduled from February), with live demos of ancestry.com and familysearch.org. Register at the library, call 222-6127 or visit www.mymonona.com/131/Library.
Tuesday, March 24
4 p.m., Spanish storytime. Monona Public Library. Drop in, no registration required.
6:30 p.m., Eco-Action Tuesday, Monona Public Library. Register at the library, call 222-6127 or visit www.mymonona.com/131/Library.
Wednesday, March 25
2-4 p.m., Dane County Library Services Bookmobile, Dublin Park, Cottage Grove. Browse the selections, or request materials not available on the Bookmobile through LINKcat at www.linkcat.info or by calling the Bookmobile office at 266-9297 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
5-8 p.m., Dane County Library Services Bookmobile, Piggly Wiggly, Cottage Grove. Browse the selections, or request materials not available on the Bookmobile through LINKcat at www.linkcat.info or by calling the Bookmobile office at 266-9297 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
6:30-8 p.m., voter education training session, Monona United Methodist Church. Free, no registration required. Learn how to accurately answer questions about voter ID, voter registration, absentee voting and the election process. For more information, contact the Madison city clerk’s office at clerk@cityofmadison.com or 266-4601.
Saturday, March 28
3 p.m., Madison Monona Lioness Club meat raffle, Tully’s II in Monona.
7-10 p.m., euchre tournament, VFW Post 7591, 301 Cottage Grove Road, Madison. Sponsored by the Optimist Club of Cottage Grove. Registration begins at 6:30 p.m., play begins at 7 p.m. Cash prizes for winners, 50/50 raffle and snacks.
Sunday, March 29
1-4 p.m., Maple Syrup Fest, Aldo Leopold Nature Center, 330 Femrite Drive, Monona. Indoor and outdoor activities for the family. Free.
Tuesday, March 31
5:30-7 p.m., legal and financial planning seminar for families, providing general overview of legal and financial issues to consider for loved ones with memory loss, Alzheimer’s or other dementia. Monona Public Library. Preregistration required. Register at the library, call 222-6127 or visit www.mymonona.com/131/Library.
