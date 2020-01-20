Discover Wisconsin, the state’s leading media brand and tourism TV show, shines the spotlight on Wisconsin restaurants and creameries that produce the iconic cheese curds made throughout the state in an upcoming episode. “A Cheese Curd Crawl” premieres at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, on Fox Sports North and is now available to stream on Roku, Smart TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Apple TV and on DiscoverWisconsin.com.
Co-host Eric Paulsen kicks off the episode at the Dane County Farmers Market in downtown Madison to get a taste of Hook’s famous cheese curds. Paulsen then visits Arena Cheese, where he learns the scientific secrets behind cheese curds’ signature squeak. He goes behind the scenes of the curd-making process and gets a sneak peek at how fresh Wisconsin milk becomes squeaky cheese curds.
Paulsen then heads to The Old Fashioned in Madison to savor the fried curds voted Best Cheese Curds in Wisconsin by USA Today. The DW crew also visits the Best Cheese Curd runner-up, Curd Girl, a Madison-based food cart that uses Crave Bros Farmstead Cheese to exclusively specialize in fried cheese curds.
Co-host Mariah Haberman starts her cheese curd sampling in Theresa and then heads to La Crosse.
Paulsen embarks on his own cheese curd crawl around Milwaukee.
Haberman rounds out the episode with a curd crawl of her own throughout Madison starting at Graze, home to some curds that combine Hook’s cheese with a vodka tempura batter. Finally, they head to Craftsman Table & Tap, featuring Carr Valley cheese curds, and rounding out their crawl at Buck & Honey’s in Monona.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.