Replacing the carpeting on the second level of the Monona Public Library will mean limited access to the building materials for about two weeks in December. The lower level of the library will remain open during that time.
Ryan Claringbole, library director, announced the plans for the library during the project.
As was part of the schedule for 2019, the library will be closed Thanksgiving and the day after, Nov. 28-29. But, the library will also now be closed that entire weekend – Saturday, Nov. 30, and Sunday, Dec. 1. Staff will use these days to move equipment to the lower level.
Normal hours will resume and continue from Monday, Dec. 2, through Friday, Dec. 13, on the lower level only. Claring-bole said during these days, the library will have the following available to the public: Wi-Fi, public computers, public printing, pickup of materials on hold, space dedicated to children and families, very limited items for checkout and access to ask questions of library staff.
The library will once again close to the public Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 14-15, as staff moves equipment and materials back up to the upper level.
Both levels of the building will then open to the public Monday, Dec. 16, Claringbole said.
