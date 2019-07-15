Marketplace Dayz is a “one stop fun stop” promoting family fun and Cottage Grove Chamber of Commerce businesses. It will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Marketlace Shopping Center (Piggly Wiggly).
“We have activities for every age as well as live music and karaoke, fresh grilled food, gift baskets to win, free items, and booths highlighting various Cottage Grove chamber businesses and sales,” said, Jeanne Schommer, chairwoman of the Marketplace Dayz event committee.
Winners need not be present to claim the raffle baskets or big screen TV. Baskets are on display at Piggly Wiggly this week.
Marketplace Dayz is sponsored by the Cottage Grove Chamber of Commerce. Other major sponsors include Piggly Wiggly, Bank of Sun Prairie, Cottage Grove Eye Care, Edward Jones, Heartland Family Chiropractic, TDS Telecom, New Tech Painting, New Life Church and the Cottage Grove Fire Department.
Marketplace Dayz is now in its third year. Proceeds from this event will benefit Cottage Grove Chamber of Commerce initiatives.
“This event is important to the community, because it offers Cottage Grove residents an opportunity to connect with their neighbors and the businesses of the community,” Schommer said. “It is a great chance to spend time with each other; which according to a recent survey, is the No. 1 thing people in the Cottage Grove community like to do.”
