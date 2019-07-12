In case you haven’t driven on Bridge Road recently, it might not be a bad idea to avoid part of it now as it undergoes a major reconstruction.
Reconstruction of Bridge Road from its intersection at Winnequah Road to West Broadway began July 8. This project includes upsizing stormwater pipes to control a 100-year storm event as well as updating water main and sanitary sewer.
The addition of sidewalks along the south side of Bridge Road as well as addition of new bike lanes will link to the bike lanes along Winnequah and Bridge Roads to the north and east and will create a connection to the bike lanes along West Broadway.
The intersection of Winnequah Road and Bridge is now a four-way stop, and the northbound lanes on Bridge Road will be closed. A southbound lane on Bridge Road will stay open throughout the project.
