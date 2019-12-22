While the Milton High School boys basketball team’s 2-4 overall record was not earth shattering, Monona Grove head coach Dan Zweifel knew his players have a major challenge trying to stop Red Hawks leading scorer Jack Campion when the two teams played Dec. 20.
Campion, a sophomore, was averaging nearly 20 points, four rebounds and four assists per game. He scored 15 points in the first half to help Milton build up a sizable lead as host MG’s bid for a comeback fell short in a 64-54 defeat.
The loss dropped the Silver Eagles to 2-4 overall. MG had won two straight over league rivals Madison Edgewood and Watertown, but the matchup against Milton was far more difficult.
Silver Eagles 6-foot-5 forward Connor Bracken would score the first basket of the game, but that would be the only MG lead in the game.
Milton’s up-tempo offense was virtually unstoppable as the Red Hawks scored 12 points in a row to lead 22-6 with 10:15 remaining in the first half. Monona Grove had a number of quality shots under the hoop but couldn’t get them to fall. It didn’t score a field goal in the final five minutes as the Red Hawks increased their lead to 40-22 at the break. Zweifel said his team gave Milton too many easy shots close to the basket.
“We did a very poor job of defending dribble penetration,” Zweifel said. “We had them shooting 17-for-25 in the first half with 13 baskets within five feet of the rim.”
In the second half, MG slowed the game down by using a two-three defensive zone, but Milton scored the first four points to lead 44-22.
MG’s deficit would stay at 20 points or more until the offense started to show some signs of life in the closing minutes. Campion had to sit after drawing his fourth foul, and that allowed MG to return to a man-to-man defense.
Bracken, Loken and Lance Nelson hit field goals on consecutive possessions to reduce Milton’s advantage to 59-49 with 1:48 to play. After the Red Hawks connected on a free throw, another Nelson field goal made it a three-possession game at 60-51, but Monona Grove was not able to get closer.
Campion was held to five points in the second half but still led all scorers with 20 points. He hit two shots from the arc and hit 6-of-7 from the free-throw line.
“Campion is probably the quickest guard we have played all year,” Zweifel said. “He really handles the ball well, and we were just trying to get the ball out of his hands and make their other guys beat us.”
Zack Bothun was also in double figures with 12 points, and Ethan Burrows had nine.
“Let’s give Milton a lot of credit. They were extremely quick, and they were quicker than our guys tonight,” Zweifel said. “I like the way out guys battled through to the end. We never gave up.”
Nelson paced the Silver Eagles with 16 points including two 3-point shots and 6-of-8 from the line. Bracken scored 14 points.
Munz the hero in three-OT win over Watertown
As one of the seniors on the Silver Eagles, guard Jacob Munz is expected to come through in the clutch and he did just that in the Silver Eagles Dec. 17 game at Watertown.
Trailing 71-70 with 10 seconds left in the third overtime, Munz hit a jumper from 15 feet to give Monona Grove a 72-71 win over the Goslings.
“There were 10 seconds left on the clock, I got a pass from the baseline, pump faked and took the shot,” said Munz, who ended the game with 13 points.
It was an incredible comeback for the Silver Eagles which trailed 35-23 at halftime before coming back to take the lead. With the score 51-51 after regulation, each team scored seven in the first overtime and 11 in the second, before Munz’ shot in the third overtime put MG on top for good.
“It seemed like for an hour, because it was three overtimes,” Zweifel said. “We had the ball last, Jacob got himself open 15 feet away and knocked it in as cool as a cucumber.”
A few seconds remained for the Goslings to get in one more possession, but MG defenders stopped Watertown and its leading scorer, Cade Oiler, who scored 20 points. Deon Nailing had 13, and Nathan Gapinski and Graham Stramara each had 11.
Nelson topped the Silver Eagles with 22 points, and Loken had 18. The Silver Eagles hit 16-of-18 free throws.
