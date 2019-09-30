An Army soldier from Sheboygan who was killed in World War II will was buried Sunday morning at Roselawn Memorial Park in Monona.
Army Tech. 5th Grade John E. Bainbridge, 23, of Sheboygan, was laid to rest with full military honors.
“The importance of today is obviously a welcome home,” said Jason Johns, vice commander of the Wisconsin VFW, at the graveside ceremony.
Bainbridge’s remains were identified June 24, 2019, – 77 years after he was killed – with the help of a DNA sample from his niece, Nancy Cunningham.
“I thought I was going to faint, but I’m not the fainting kind,” Cunningham said Sunday, when asked about her reaction upon hearing her uncle’s remains might be identified. “It was something I never thought I’d live long enough to realize.”
Cunningham was 2 when her uncle was killed. She said her grandmother kept Bainbridge’s memory alive while she was growing up.
“He was a good kid, he loved to sing and he loved to bake,” Cunningham said. “That was one of his favorite things, and the last letter Grandma got from him is, ‘When this is over, I’m coming home and we’re going to make doughnuts.’”
Bainbridge is buried next to his sister – Cunningham’s mother, Charlotte.
“He’s home finally where he belongs,” Cunningham said. “After all his many travels to the various cemeteries throughout the world, he’s finally home in the United States of America that he died defending.”
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7591 organized local veterans and others to provide a motorcycle escort for Bainbridge from Gunderson Funeral Home to the cemetery and to support Bainbridge’s family at the cemetery.
“We don’t know him, but we understand what he did, and we honor that because some of us have gone and done that ourselves,” said Kerry McAllen, commander of VFW Post 7591.
On Dec. 2, 1942, Bainbridge was a member of Company C, 128th Infantry Regiment, 32nd Infantry Division, when his unit engaged in an assault against enemy positions on the Urbana Front, outside of Buna Village, in the Australian Territory of Papua (present-day Papua New Guinea.) Bainbridge was killed in action, but postwar efforts failed to locate or identify his remains.
According to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA), the remains of an unidentified American soldier were interred at the U.S. Armed Forces Cemetery in Buna Village on Feb. 2, 1943.
In July 1944, the remains were reinterred at a nearby U.S. Armed Forces Cemetery, then later to U.S. Armed Forces Cemetery Finschhafen #2 where the remains were designated “Unknown X-135.”
In 1947, the American Graves Registration service exhumed about 11,000 graves, including X-135, and sent the remains to the Central Identification Point at the Manila Mausoleum in the Philippines. X-135 could not be identified and was interred at Fort McKinley (now the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial).
On Feb. 22, 2017, Unknown X-135 was disinterred, and the remains were sent to the DPAA laboratory for analysis and eventual identification.
Bainbridge's remains were flown into General Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee, and a motorcade accompanied his remains to Monona.
“We just found out three years ago that they found his remains, and we’re so happy to bring him home,” said Gerald Hilsenhoff, Bainbridge’s nephew.
Gov. Tony Evers ordered U.S. and state flags be flown at half-staff Sunday in honor of Bainbridge.
“We honor the life and the service of Army Tech. 5th Grade Bainbridge as he returns home to his final resting place here in Wisconsin,” Evers said in a statement. “My thoughts are with his family and community as they say goodbye after a lifetime of searching for closure. The people of Wisconsin and his family will continue to remember his legacy and honor his courageous service.”
Of the 16 million Americans who served in World War II, more than 400,000 died during the war. Currently there are 72,674 service members still unaccounted for from World War II, of which about 30,000 are assessed as possibly-recoverable.
Bainbridge’s name is recorded on the Walls of the Missing at the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial, an American Battle Monuments Commission site along with the others missing from WWII. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.
