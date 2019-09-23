Senior Jadee Christiansen’s versatility really paid off for the Monona Grove High School volleyball team when it took on visiting Oregon in a Thursday, Sept. 19, Badger South Conference match.
She had 13 kills, 31 digs and four total blocks as the Silver Eagles defeated the Panthers 3-1.
Oregon got off to a good start with a 26-24 win in the first set, but MG recovered to tie the match with 25-18 second set victory. The third and fourth sets were close, but the Silver Eagles won both by identical scores of 25-22.
Aside from Christiansen, other MG players made valuable contributions as Alyssa Majewski, Jada Braun, Anabelle Vesperman and Mady Davis-Troller each had seven kills. Monona Grove outkilled Oregon 47-39.
The Silver Eagles had 11 service aces, four by Davis-Troller and three by Annika Rasmussen.
MG also had the advantage in digs 98-61 as Rasmussen managed 26 digs, and Braun and Davis-Troller each had 12. Braun was credited with 35 assists.
Monona Grove is at home Thursday, Sept. 26, for a league match against Watertown. The first serve is scheduled for 7 p.m.
MG 3, Madison La Follette 0
The Madison La Follette High School volleyball team traveled a few blocks to the north on Monona Drive to take on MG in a non-conference border battle Tuesday, Sept. 17. Yet, the Silver Eagles had few problems with the Lancers, winning 25-11, 25-17, 25-14.
Christiansen led in kills with 11 and added 11 digs. Alyssa Smith had four of MG’s 16 service aces with Majewski and Davis-Troller each getting three. Smith led the team with 19 digs, and Rasmussen also reached double figures with 13. Braun had all 28 MG assists.
The Silver Eagles have beaten the Lancers in five straight meetings dating back to 2016.
