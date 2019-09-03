Aaron Stanley, 35, Madison, was recently sentenced by U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson to seven years in federal prison for robbing four businesses, one while armed. Stanley pleaded guilty to these charges June 17. His prison term will be followed by a four-year period of supervised release.
On Dec. 24, 2018, Stanley robbed a Speedway gas station on Monona Drive, Monona, while armed. On Dec. 30, 2018, he robbed a Mobil gas station on Cottage Grove Road, Madison. On Jan. 9, 2019, he robbed another Speedway gas station on Lake Road, Windsor. Finally, on Jan. 15, 2019, he robbed a Papa Murphy’s restaurant on East Broadway, Monona.
The charges against Stanley were the result of an investigation conducted by the Monona Police Department, the Madison Police Department and the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.
