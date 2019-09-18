The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of the man who died in a one-car crash in Monona on Monday, Sept. 16.
Joseph M. Swenson, 21, of Madison, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, the 4600 block of Winnequah Road. The accident happened about 7:21 p.m., after Swenson’s vehicle struck a power pole.
A forensic examination was completed at the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday, Sept. 17. Preliminary results of the examination confirm Swenson died from injuries sustained in the traffic crash.
Additional testing is underway.
This death remains under investigation by the Monona Police Department and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.