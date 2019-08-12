Monona Grove School Board member Jeff Simpson died at home Aug. 3 after nearly a decade-long battle with cancer.
He was 53.
“Jeff Simpson has been a dedicated member of our community and, since 2012, a vocal champion for our students, teachers and staff as a member of the school board,” MG Superintendent Dan Olson said. “We will miss him. We are focused on supporting Jeff's family and honoring his commitment to Monona Grove.”
Simpson is survived by his wife, Deb Farrar-Simpson, and children, Luka Simpson, Kennedy Simpson and Zach (Janna) Schultzhaus.
Born in Beloit, he graduated from Parkview High School in Orfordville in 1984 and then earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a certification in secondary education from Beloit College.
Following college, Simpson worked in sales, with 15 years of his career at New Balance.
He was first elected to the Monona Grove School Board in 2012 and was an active political blogger.
“Jeff's respect and admiration for the students and staff of Monona Grove was apparent to all who knew him,” said Andrew McKinney, president of the Monona Grove School Board. “His commitment to this district will have a lasting impact. His friendship and perspective will be missed.”
He was diagnosed with cancer in 2010, and in May of that year, he had a 9-pound tumor removed from his pelvis.
The cancer returned four and a half years later, and Simpson underwent more surgeries, radiation and other treatments during the past three years.
Simpson was re-elected to the school board in 2015 and again in 2018. At the time of his death, he was serving as the board clerk.
There will be celebration of Simpson’s life at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at Messiah Lutheran Church, 5202 Cottage Grove Road, Madison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.